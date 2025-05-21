NOIA Statement Regarding New US Biological Opinion

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) issued the following statement from President Erik Milito in response to the release of the revised Gulf of America Biological Opinion by the Trump administration:



“We appreciate the Trump administration’s timely efforts to improve a Biological Opinion that was originally developed through a flawed, opaque process. Their willingness to revisit and revise the document reflects a strong commitment to restoring scientific rigor and regulatory balance.



“As we continue reviewing the new opinion, we are concerned by the inclusion of a jeopardy finding for the Rice’s whale. That determination appears inconsistent with the best available science and triggers unnecessary regulatory uncertainty.



“The Gulf of America stands as one of the world’s most environmentally responsible and economically critical offshore energy hubs. It supports hundreds of thousands of American jobs, generates billions in vital revenue that funds conservation and coastal restoration efforts, and produces some of the lowest-carbon intensity oil globally. Far from being in conflict, environmental stewardship and energy production are deeply interconnected—and the Gulf demonstrates this every single day.



“An effective Biological Opinion must serve as a foundation to build upon—not an endpoint—as we pursue policies that reflect the reality on the water each and every day. NOIA will continue working with the administration and Congress to ensure policies are grounded in science, transparent in process, and aligned with America’s offshore energy and environmental leadership.”