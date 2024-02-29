Norden Acquires Four Capesize Newbuilds

Danish shipowner Norden announced it has acquired four Capesize newbuilds expected to be delivered between 2025-2027.

With the latest investments, adding to the five owned and seven chartered Capesize vessels, Norden is moving toward its ambition to operate between 20-25 Capesizes.

The company said it has seen "strong demands from customers looking to unlock economies of scale by sizing up to improve efficiencies while lowering emissions".

"The investments are furthermore a testament to the long-term opportunities we are seeing in the dry cargo markets," the company added.

Jan Rindbo, CEO of Norden, said, "With our latest investments in not only Capesizes but also in Projects & Parceling and logistics, we are now able to provide our customers with a truly unique full-service approach across all dry cargo segments, with a strong focus on decarbonization.”