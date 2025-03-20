Norden Sells Five Vessels to Streamline Asset Portfolio

Danish shipping company Norden has sold five vessels since, retaining 20 owned vessels and 79 long-term leases with purchase options in its fleet.

Out of the five sold vessels, three of them were declared purchase options and comprised of two Kamsarmaxes and one Ultramax vessel.

In addition to the declared purchase options, we have also sold one MR tanker vessel from the active owned fleet, as well as one Ultramax newbuilding which is scheduled to deliver at the end of 2025.

The Ultramax newbuilding will be leased back on time-charter with extension and purchase options.

Following these transactions, NORDEN’s asset portfolio will consist of 20 owned vessels and 79 long-term leases with purchase options, 39 of which can be declared before the end of 2025.