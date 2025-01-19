Marine Link
Nordic Countries Boost Transport Crisis Preparedness

January 19, 2025

Source: Danish Maritime Authority

The Nordic countries are strengthening their transport preparedness with a new cooperation agreement signed January 16, 2025.

The Nordic Transport Preparedness Cooperation aims to ensure that land, sea and air transport can better manage crisis situations such as natural disasters, major accidents and other societal crises.

The collaboration involves sharing resources, knowledge, and experiences, as well as developing joint models and practices for transport systems. 

This will enhance infrastructure and ensure that transport services remain available even under critical conditions.

The agreement marks greater cooperation between the transport authorities of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

