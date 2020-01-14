Nor-Shipping Appoints Norvik

January 14, 2020

Sidsel Norvik (Photo: Nor-Shipping)

Nor-Shipping has appointed Sidsel Norvik to the new role of Commercial Director. 

Norvik joins following a stint as CEO of Energy Show Norway, two decades as Commercial Director for Upstream, and 10 years with Recharge, a news platform for renewable energy

Norvik will now be charged with working on exhibition sales and spearheading Nor-Shipping’s ground-breaking Blue Economy Hall, promoting the ‘Blue Talks’ and showcasing firms and ideas that accelerate innovation, competency and sustainable business opportunities.

Nor-Shipping 2021 takes place at the 22,500 sq. m Norges Varemesse exhibition space in Lillestrøm and at a variety of venues across nearby Oslo from June 1-4  2021.

