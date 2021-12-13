Nor-Shipping 2022 Postponed

As coronavirus infection rates are again on the rise, Nor-Shipping has taken the decision to postpone its upcoming exhibition and event program.

The Nor-Shipping management team is engaging with stakeholders to plot the path forward, and an announcement on the timing of the next Nor-Shipping is expected before the end of this week.

“In a very fluid pandemic situation, with rapidly rising infection rates here in Norway and elsewhere, we believe the time has come to postpone our January program and try and create some clarity for our exhibitors and participants,” Director Sidsel Norvik said. “With that in mind, we will be spending the coming days carefully assessing the situation and planning the best route forwards. Our job is to serve and support this great business community, and we’re committed to doing so in a safe, responsible and considered manner. We’d like to ask everyone for their patience at present, and will return with a final decision on the next Nor-Shipping this week. Thank you all for your continued understanding and support.”