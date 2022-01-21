Norside to Convert Platform Supplier into Offshore Wind W2W Vessel

Norwegian shipowning company Norside has taken ownership of Blue Ship Invest’s platform supply vessel ‘Farland’ and will convert it into a walk-to-work vessel for the offshore wind industry.

"The PX121 design by Ulstein has once more proven to be a preferred design for conversions into new segments, and 'Farland' is about to transfer from the offshore oil & gas industry to the offshore wind industry," Ulstein, a Norwegian shipbuilder and designer said this week.

Hans Martin Gravdal, CEO in Norside, said the ship's accommodation capacity was for 22 people, but that after the conversion, the vessel, of Ulstein's PX121 design, would be able to accommodate a total of 60 persons.

"A new accommodation module will be installed, and a battery package as well as a gangway and cranes,” he said.

“We are pleased that a PX121 design will be converted for use in the growing offshore wind industry, giving the vessel a new life in the renewable segment,” says CEO Cathrine Kristiseter Marti at Ulstein.

OSM Offshore Bergen/Vestland Offshore will be responsible for the management of the vessel, which will operate under the new name ‘Norside Cetus’. The vessel was originally built by Ulstein Verft and delivered under the name ‘Blue King’ in 2016.