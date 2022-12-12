North P&I Launches Mobile App to ease Evidence Gathering

A new mobile app from North P&I is designed to make collecting evidence on incidents faster, easier and more accurate while enhancing reporting consistency in future claims. ‘The MRCE Handbook’ app from North is aimed to help senior officers, surveyors and shore-based technical and marine personnel gather evidence quickly and efficiently, using standardised formats on mobile phones and tablets.

The MRCE Handbook app has been developed by North’s in-house Loss Prevention Team using proven methodologies established in The Mariner’s Role in Collecting Evidence Handbook. Published by North, the source Handbook outlines the most commonly occurring incidents and accidents on board ship, offering evidence collection checklists for each. It is widely regarded as a leading reference guide for seafarers.

The MRCE Handbook app is available 24/7, allowing users to generate a checklist based on the types of incident, available evidence and to upload information on each checklist item - online and offline - to generate a standardised report to share with the shipowner or manager. Users can also save incomplete checklists and return to them later to finish the job.