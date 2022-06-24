North Star Orders Daughter Craft Duo from Alicat for Dogger Bank Wind Farm Ops

UK-based offshore vessel operator North Star has awarded a £2 million contract to Great Yarmouth firm Alicat Workboats to build two new Chartwell designed daughter craft.

The vessels will be added to North Star's new renewables fleet which is bound for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, located off the North East coast of England, from next year.

Last September, Alicat Workboats won a contract to build an initial two daughter crafts for the offshore wind service vessel operator. The vessels have a hybrid powered design, developed by Chartwell Marine, in collaboration with North Star. The vessels combine diesel and electric outboard propulsion.

The four vessels being built by Alicat to the Chartwell Daughter Craft design specifications will support operations with the transfer of maintenance technicians and equipment between North Star’s service operation vessels SOVs and wind turbines at Dogger Bank Wind Farm during phases A, B, and C. Once fully operations, the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank project will be the world's largest offshore wind farm.

North Star's SOVs, currently under construction, will provide accommodation for wind farm technicians working in field.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni Plenitude (20%). Credit: North Star RenewablesAlicat director Simon Coote said the new commitment from North Star would help sustain the company's business for a further two years, "creating new employment opportunities and securing our workforce for the long term."

"We currently have a very loyal and dedicated team, and we anticipate increasing our headcount with a further five new hires in the coming months, including up to three new apprentices," Coote said.

Steve Wilson, project director for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “It’s great to see North Star strengthening our future operational fleet with additional daughter craft from Alicat, while supporting new job opportunities with the Great Yarmouth-based marine specialist. Our vessels will be critical to the safe and efficient operation of the world’s largest offshore wind farm when they enter service from next year onwards.”





