Marine Link
Friday, February 16, 2018

Northern Offshore Sells Semi-Sub

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.
By Aiswarya Lakshmi

February 16, 2018

Energy Enhancer Jack-up, Verolme Shipyard, Rotterdam.Image: Northern Offshore

Energy Enhancer Jack-up, Verolme Shipyard, Rotterdam.Image: Northern Offshore

 Northern Offshore announces it has sold its semisubmersible Energy Driller to an unnamed party for conversion to alternative use.  

 
The unit had previously been cold stacked at a shipyard in Bahrain following completion of a term drilling contract in India.  Northern Offshore previously sold the drillship Energy Searcher in late 2016.
 
Chairman and (Interim) CEO Dr. Yuanhui Sun said, "The sale of the Energy Driller completes Northern Offshore's strategy to divest of its floating drilling rig assets and allows us to focus our resources on building and operating a fleet of new, high specification jackups."
 
Northern Offshore is a global offshore drilling company historically operating in the North Sea, West Africa, South Asia, Near East and Southeast Asia. 
 
The company's fleet consists of one floating production facility, one new high specification jackup rig and five high specification jackup rigs under construction. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News