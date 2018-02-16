Northern Offshore Sells Semi-Sub

Northern Offshore announces it has sold its semisubmersible Energy Driller to an unnamed party for conversion to alternative use.

The unit had previously been cold stacked at a shipyard in Bahrain following completion of a term drilling contract in India. Northern Offshore previously sold the drillship Energy Searcher in late 2016.

Chairman and (Interim) CEO Dr. Yuanhui Sun said, "The sale of the Energy Driller completes Northern Offshore's strategy to divest of its floating drilling rig assets and allows us to focus our resources on building and operating a fleet of new, high specification jackups."

Northern Offshore is a global offshore drilling company historically operating in the North Sea, West Africa, South Asia, Near East and Southeast Asia.

The company's fleet consists of one floating production facility, one new high specification jackup rig and five high specification jackup rigs under construction.