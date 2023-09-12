Norway and Germany to Build Identical Submarines

Norway and Germany are setting a new standard for allied cooperation by becoming the first countries to build and operate identical submarines.

Norway has opened what it claims is the world’s most modern production facility for conventional submarines, and production has started for a modern conventional submarine, the 212CD.

Norway’s Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram said the first of the new submarines will be delivered to Norway in 2029. The contracts cover the acquisition of six submarines – four for Norway and two for Germany.

The contracts for the U212 Common Design (CD) were signed in July 2021 following extensive preparation and negotiations between the Norwegian (NDMA) and German materiel organisations (BAAINBw) and the contractor tkMS. So, only two years after signing the largest order in thyssenkrupp's history, production of the six identical (212CD) submarines for the German and Norwegian navies is officially underway.

Norway and Germany intend to establish a joint life-cycle management office, staffed by personnel from both countries, to plan and conduct maintenance and upgrades of all six submarines.

A dedicated maintenance shipyard for the Norwegian and German 212CDs is under construction at the Haakonsvern Naval Base outside Bergen in Norway which is expected to be ready by the time the first submarine enters service in 2029. The maintenance yard will also host the joint life cycle management office.

The combined value of the two contracts is more than €5 billion. Additional submarines are also an open discussion, says Gram.



