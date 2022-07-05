Norway's OSM Maritime Buys New Zealand's Kingston Offshore Services

Norway's offshore and maritime services provider OSM Maritime (OSM) has bought New Zealand’s oil and gas and offshore marine service firm Kingston Offshore Services.

"The acquisition was completed on June 30th and aims to further strengthen OSM’s current operations and services in Oceania," OSM said.

The company’s founder, Kurt Aldam will become part of OSM, in the organization that will be headed by OSM’s Oceania MD, Casey Munyard.

"Both our existing and our potential customers will enjoy access to a large seafarer crew pool which is supported by a globally leading organization. Simultaneously, OSM will expand its service portfolio with bespoke services," OSM said.

No details were shared on the financial terms of the transaction.

Kingston Offshore's recent projects list includes the provision of crewing, logistics, catering, supporting Fugro, MMA, and OMV for site survey at OMV exploration wells in NZ, Crewing for Superior Energy's offshore workover campaign ant Maari field, support for the removal of Tui field FPSO disconnection, etc.