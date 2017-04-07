Wärtsilä to Power Norwegian Trawler Newbuild
In specifying that an innovative and highly efficient vessel was required, the owners specifically emphasized that the propulsion system should be centered on the Wärtsilä 31 engine. Guinness World Records has listed the Wärtsilä 31 as being the world's most efficient four-stroke diesel engine. The best-in-class fuel efficiency of this engine means also that the exhaust emissions are correspondingly minimized.
Wärtsilä will also supply a two-speed gearbox, controllable pitch propellers, the HP-Nozzle, shaft generator, and the Wärtsilä's ProTouch control system. The Wärtsilä two-speed gear solution provides additional fuel savings by enabling the propeller to be operated at low speed when maximum vessel speed or thrust is not required. It also results in reduced noise levels, which is important both for crew comfort and because the level of underwater radiated noise affects the efficiency of the fishing activities.
"The Wärtsilä 31 engine is becoming a popular choice for vessels where operational efficiency is a key requirement. Already a number of new fishing vessels have specified the Wärtsilä 31 and we expect this trend to be increasingly emphasised over the coming years," said Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Engines, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.
"We wanted to build a new vessel that represents the future. For this reason we have emphasised high efficiency and environmental sustainability, and Wärtsilä was the obvious choice to meet these aims," said Janne-Grethe Strand Aasnæs, Managing Director, Strand Havfiske AS.
When delivered in early 2019, the 75 meter long trawler will carry out commercial fishing operations, combining trawling and purse seining. The trawl fishing will be carried out mostly along the west coast of Ireland. Wärtsilä has earlier supplied propulsion solutions for other vessels in the Strand Senior fleet.