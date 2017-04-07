Wärtsilä to Power Norwegian Trawler Newbuild

Related News

Vestdavit mission accomplished on Ramform safety

Seatrials are underway in Japan involving Ramform Hyperion, the last of four ships built to the seismic sector’s all-time highest specifications…

Accredited Vessel Inspector Scheme Conference

An essential event for all Common Marine Inspection Document (eCMID) and Marine Inspection for Small Workboats (eMISW) stakeholders.

Safety Insight on Offshore Wind Industry

New safety analysis can be used to harmonize safety on board offshore vessels carrying wind turbine technicians. The Danish…

US Navy Certifies Revolution LED Tube Light

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. said its 2-foot T8 LED tube has been certified by the U.S. Navy for the military standard, and is now ready for use in the U.S. Navy fleet.

Upgrades Complete for Anzac Class

The Australian Navy's eight Anzac class frigates are now all back in the water post anti-ship missile defence upgrades, with…

India's Oil Imports from Iran top 500,000 bpd in 2016/17

India's Iran oil imports jumped to a record high in 2016/17 topping half-a-million barrels per day (bpd) as refiners boosted purchases after lifting of some Western sanctions against Tehran last year.

Greece Asks Investors to Improve Bids for Thessaloniki Port Sale

Greece's privatisation agency (HRADF) asked on Friday for improved financial bids from shortlisted investors seeking to buy a majority stake in its second-largest port.

New Training Program on Near-miss Reports

Videotel, a KVH company, has launched a new training program, “Report a Near-Miss, Save a Life”, in association with The Standard Club…