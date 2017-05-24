Meyer Werft Lays Keel of Norwegian Bliss

A keel laying ceremony was held for Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) new cruise ship Norwegian Bliss at the shipbuilder Meyer Werft’s facility in Papenburg, Germany.

During the ceremony, one of the keel blocks of the 167,800 gross ton vessel was lifted into the covered building hall, signifying a major milestone in the ship’s construction. NCL president and CEO Andy Stuart laid the traditional coin, etched with the outline of the ship’s signature hull designed by wildlife artist Wyland, before the block was lowered into place.

Due for delivery in April 2018, Norwegian Bliss will be custom built with features and amenities for Alaska cruising. The ship is the third NCL’s Breakaway-Plus class, and will accommodate 4,000 guests.

During her inaugural summer 2018 season, Norwegian Bliss will sail weekly seven-day Alaska cruises each Saturday from the recently expanded Pier 66 Cruise Terminal in Seattle. The ship’s itinerary will feature calls in Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria, British Columbia, along with scenic glacier cruising. Norwegian Bliss will sail her inaugural Winter season beginning in November 2018, sailing seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises each Saturday from PortMiami, featuring calls in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands and Nassau, Bahamas.

Norwegian Bliss will be the 16th ship in the NCL fleet, the 12th of which to be built by Meyer Werft.