Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of CSOV Newbuild from Vard

Norwind Offshore has taken delivery delivery of Norwind Maestro commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV) from Vard Søviknes, further expanding its managed fleet and reinforcing long-term commitment to supporting offshore wind farm operations.

The 85-meter long Norwind Maestro CSOV has become the sixth vessel in Norwind Offshore’s fleet.

The vessel, of VARD 4 19 design, will immediately start its 10-year contract at the Global Tech 1 Offshore Wind Farm in Germany, supporting operations and further strengthening the company’s long-standing partnership with Wind Multiplikator, a subsidiary of Semco Maritime.

To remind, Wind Multiplikator and Norwind Offshore signed a long-term charter agreement for CSOV deployment at an offshore wind farm in German North Sea back in August 2025.

The contract scope covers scheduled maintenance including all legally mandated inspections and certifications, troubleshooting with dedicated engineering support, and preventive maintenance campaigns to increase turbine availability.