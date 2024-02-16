N-O-S Consolidates Ops in UK

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S), part of Northern Offshore Group (N-O-G), has integrated Mareel within the company as N-O-S Ltd, simultaneously adding its 16 crew transfer vessels (CTV) to the fleet.

The move marks an important step toward optimizing synergies within the organization and pave the way for a unified market approach.

The initiative is set to reinforce N-O-S’ business, providing a cohesive platform for delivering unparalleled services to their clients by capitalizing on N-O-S experience in the fast-growing renewable energy segment.

“At N-O-G, our aim is to deliver the best performance while upholding sustainability and safety standards to meet even the toughest challenges. The advance of N-O-S Ltd, is in line with our global growth plan, and to utilize N-O-S extensive experience within the renewable energy segment,” said David Kristensson, CEO of Northern Offshore Group.