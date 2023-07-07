Not Clear Why Iran is Attacking Civilian Ships, US Says

It is not clear why Iran has been attempting to seize commercial ships in the Gulf in recent days, a senior Pentagon official said on Friday.

"Why the Iranians are doing (it) at this moment is not at all clear to us," Colin Kahl, the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, told reporters.

He said it should be assumed that this would not be the last time Iran tried to make such moves against commercial vessels.





(Reuters - Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)