LR Gets ‘NoBo’ Notification from Norwegian Railway

Lloyd’s Register (LR) receives Notified Body (NoBo) notification from the Norwegian Railway Authority to help further the region’s focus on delivering safe and sustainable railway solutions.

The updated notification to Lloyd's Register covers all the latest Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI) and the possibility of issuing "EC - Certificate of Verification" according to the EC Directive on the interoperability of the rail system.

As a NoBo LR will provide independent and impartial verifications to the railway industry in Scandinavia. LR has over the years performed several NoBo certification projects both on vehicles and trackside across Scandinavia. The LR assurance team has more than 30 on-going NoBo projects.

The updated appointment of LR as NoBo was signed by the Norwegian Ministry of Transport in November 2017 and The European Union has been notified of LR's continued involvement as Notified Body no. 2058.

With many new infrastructure projects and vehicle modifications on the horizon, Asle Martinsen - Manager of Transport Assurance at LR in Oslo - believes there will be an increase in demand for LR's rail expertise in Scandinavia: "We have been steadily growing our rail expertise and business across Scandinavia. The prospects for our business look healthy," says Martinsen.