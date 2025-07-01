NTSB: Pilot Order Translations a Focus in Mexican Navy Vessel Brooklyn Bridge Accident

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the May 17, 2025 collision between the Mexican Navy training vessel ARM Cuauhtémoc and the Brooklyn Bridge, stressing that the findings are not final and remain subject to change as the investigation continues.



According to the report, the Cuauhtémoc, a 158-foot air-draft tall ship with 277 crew and cadets aboard, struck the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge while transiting the East River after departing Pier 17 in Manhattan. The incident resulted in two fatalities and nineteen injuries, and caused damage to all three of the vessel’s masts. Total damages are expected to exceed $500,000.



The accident occurred as the Cuauhtémoc was maneuvering astern, assisted by the tug Charles D. McAllister. The vessel's speed increased to nearly 6 knots astern just before the tops of its mizzen, main, and foremast impacted the bridge. The ship subsequently struck a Brooklyn seawall before coming to rest.



Aboard the vessel during departure were a harbor pilot and a sea pilot, both of whom exchanged command responsibilities with the ship’s captain.

The NTSB notes that orders from the pilot were translated from English to Spanish and relayed through multiple crew members, a process that may be a factor in the investigation.



The vessel’s reported air draft exceeded the bridge’s vertical clearance at mean high water, which is 127 feet, according to U.S. Coast Pilot data.



Inspectors from the NYC Department of Transportation found no structural damage to the bridge but did identify localized scrapes and damage to the bridge’s no. 3 traveler maintenance platform.



The NTSB has conducted interviews with the pilots, tug crew, and vessel crew, and is continuing to examine the vessel’s propulsion, control systems, operating procedures, and crew training. Drug and alcohol testing of the pilots and tug crew returned negative results.



The Cuauhtémoc, which was on a 254-day training voyage visiting 15 countries, has since been towed to a local shipyard for repairs and further examination.



The NTSB emphasized that its investigation is ongoing, and further updates will follow in a formal final report to be released at a later date.



