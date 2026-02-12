NYK Achieves 65% Emissions Cut with Methanol-Fueled Bulk Carrier

NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers (NBP), a member of the NYK Group, has operated a methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier using low-carbon methanol fuel for the transportation of copper concentrate for BHP Group, achieving an approximately 65% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on a well-to-wake basis compared to conventional fuel.

The initiative marks what the NYK Group said is the world’s first use of low-carbon methanol fuel on an oceangoing bulk carrier, based on its research.

The vessel, Green Future, was delivered in May 2025 as the NYK Group’s first methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier. Low-carbon methanol was bunkered at Ulsan port, South Korea, in September 2025.

The vessel loaded copper concentrate in Chile in January 2026 and is scheduled to discharge in China in March 2026.

The low-carbon methanol used for the voyage was produced from biomass-derived feedstock and is certified under ISCC EU standards, which verify sustainability and traceability for biomass and biofuels.

NYK said the project explores how low-carbon fuels can contribute to reducing Scope 1 emissions and support BHP in lowering Scope 3 emissions. The company added that the initiative illustrates the potential for low-carbon methanol to help reduce the overall carbon footprint of copper products manufactured from transported copper concentrate.

Well-to-wake emissions account for greenhouse gases generated across the full lifecycle of the fuel, including production, delivery and onboard use.

NYK said it will continue promoting the use of low-carbon fuels as part of efforts to advance decarbonization in global shipping and support more sustainable supply chains.