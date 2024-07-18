NYK Acquires Multiple Segments of ENEOS Ocean’s Shipping Business

NYK and ENEOS Ocean Corporation have agreed to NYK’s acquisition of 80% of the shares of a new company to be established by ENEOS Ocean Corporation. The new company will take over ENEOS Ocean's shipping business through an absorption-type company split that will include the company’s LPG carriers, chemical tankers, product tankers, and dry bulk carriers.

The demerger will not include ENEOS Ocean’s crude oil tanker business.

The new company will operate 49 vessels, including 18 LPG carriers, 19 chemical and product tankers, and 12 dry bulk carriers. It will include 16 companies, including a ship-management company in Singapore.

The transaction is expected to be completed on April 1, 2025, subject to obtaining clearance under applicable competition laws and other conditions.

Through this acquisition, the NYK Group aims to pursue economies of scale in cost competitiveness, create synergies, and pursue further growth with the new company's high-quality fleet and its executives and employees who have extensive knowledge and experience.



