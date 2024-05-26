Marine Link
NYK Begins First Long-Term Biofuel Test Run on VLCC

May 26, 2024

Source: NYK

On May 2, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) began a long-term biofuel test run on its VLCC Tenjun. The vessel received an initial supply of biofuel in Singapore and will continue to use biofuel for approximately three months to comprehensively verify the safe and stable procurement of biofuel for long-term use.

NYK has conducted many short- and long-term safety trials of biofuel use on bulk carriers, car carriers, and LPG carriers, but this is the first time an NYK-operated VLCC has engaged in a long-term biofuel trial.

