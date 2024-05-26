NYK Begins First Long-Term Biofuel Test Run on VLCC

On May 2, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) began a long-term biofuel test run on its VLCC Tenjun. The vessel received an initial supply of biofuel in Singapore and will continue to use biofuel for approximately three months to comprehensively verify the safe and stable procurement of biofuel for long-term use.

NYK has conducted many short- and long-term safety trials of biofuel use on bulk carriers, car carriers, and LPG carriers, but this is the first time an NYK-operated VLCC has engaged in a long-term biofuel trial.



