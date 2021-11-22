NYK Bulk Carrier Completes Another Run on Biofuel

NYK conducts third successful biofuel trial on ship carrying Tata Steel cargo

The bulk carrier Frontier Sky, which is owned by NYK and operated by Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd., conducted a trial use of biofuel to transport cargo provided by Tata Steel Limited, the major steel manufacturer in India. According to the company, this is the third successful trial use of biofuel by an NYK vessel.

In this test voyage, the vessel was fueled with biofuel by Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte. Ltd. at the port of Singapore on November 14 and a test voyage was conducted on a route to the port of Dhamra, India. Going forward, the NYK Group will further examine biofuel greater use within the group’s fleet.

Frontier Sk Main Particulars