NYK Commences Operation of CTV for Offshore Wind Farm

NYK has delivered Rera As, an NYK-owned crew transport vessel (CTV), to Siemens Gamesa for the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm.

The ClassNK certified vessel is the first CTV owned and operated by the NYK Group and is largest gross tonnage CTV currently in operation in Japan (according to NYK research). NYK Group's Hokuyo Kaiun will manage and operate the vessel.

The vessel was completed in Singapore in April, and it was reflaged to Japan after equipment modifications, such as fenders and radio equipment, were made at the Oppama factory of Keihin Dock.

NYK named the vessel Rera As (meaning "wind blows" and derived from the Ainu language) based on the belief that the Ainu culture, which values nature, is highly compatible with the philosophy of promoting renewable energy.

The CTV is receiving technical and commercial support from Northern Offshore Service (NOS, Sweden). The ship arrived at Ishikari Bay New Port on June 27 after a series of training sessions in Hokkaido, including ship operation and classroom lectures, under the guidance of a captain dispatched by NOS.

The vessel is the first vessel in Japan to adopt BareFLEET, an operational monitoring system specialized for CTVs developed by Reygar, a British marine equipment manufacturer. This system makes it possible to comprehensively collect and analyze data on the vessel's movements, fuel consumption, equipment status, etc., and check it both on board and ashore.

The vessel is the first in Japan to adopt the high-speed Internet service provided by SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation. This service enables 4G communications in areas close to land and high-speed satellite communications in remote ocean areas, contributing to an improved work environment and welfare for seafarers.

The vessel is equipped with the same type of fenders that NOG uses on its CTVs operating in the harsh seas of Europe. These fenders increase the frictional force when the vessel presses against the wind turbine's prop, stabilizing the ship. The fenders also increase stability during worker transfers, directly contributing to safe transport.

The NYK Group will use the vessel to gain a foothold for further development in Japan's offshore wind power generation business, which is expected to expand in the future.








