NYK Concludes Long-Term Time-Charter for Seven New LNG Carriers
NYK said that the joint-venture companies (Comprising NYK, “K” Line, MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited) that NYK is a part of have signed a long-term time-charter contract with QatarEnergy, the state energy company of Qatar, for seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The joint-venture companies have also executed shipbuilding contracts for the seven 174,000 m3 LNG carriers with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
These ships will be equipped with an X-DF 2.1 iCER and air lubrication system, both of which will contribute to a reduction of GHG emissions and an improved environmental impact.
LNG Carrier Main Particulars
Length, oa: approx. 299m
Molded Breadth: 46.4m
Propulsion system: X-DF2.1 iCER (dual fuel engine that uses gas admitted at low pressure)
Cargo tank capacity: 174,000 cubic meters
Speed: 19.5 knots
Shipbuilder: Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
Delivery: 2025–2026