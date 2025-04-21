Marine Link
Monday, April 21, 2025
NYK Conducts Joint Counterterrorism Drill with Hong Kong Police

April 21, 2025

Image courtesy NYK Line

On April 17, NYK and the Hong Kong Police Force jointly conducted a counterterrorism drill aboard NYK's NYK Daniella, a 210-m, 2,664-TEU containership

The drill lasted about an hour in Hong Kong's territorial waters. Based on the scenario of terrorists entering the vessel by boat, Hong Kong special forces searched and suppressed the terrorists, while all parties, including the crew and the ship-management company, worked together to verify response procedures. This has been the first joint drill with the Hong Kong Police Force since 2011.

  • Ship Overview
  • Ship name: NYK Daniella
  • Shipowner: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  • Total length: 210.00 m
  • Overall width: 30.1 m
  • Draft: 11.52 m
  • Maximum number of containers loaded: 2,664 TEUs
  • Ship's registry: Singapore
