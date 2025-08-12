NYK Designs Reusable Rocket Recovery System

NYK has obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for the conceptual design of an offshore recovery system for reusable rockets it developed in partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Rockets are launched by generating thrust through the combustion of fuel and oxidizer. Following launch, the lower stage (first stage) of the rocket separates from the upper stage and falls back to Earth. Most first stages are expected to be designed with advanced functions to accurately determine the position of the offshore recovery vessel and facilitate automatic landing.

The offshore recovery system comprises two vessels: a recovery vessel, where the first stage of the rocket lands, and a command vessel that supports the recovery operation. The recovery vessel remains stationed at the landing site, serving as the landing location for the falling first stage of the rocket.

The recovery vessel is equipped with a dynamic positioning system enabling it to maintain its position accurately while accounting for factors such as tidal currents. It will operate entirely unmanned during rocket recovery, and the rocket will be safely secured after landing on the recovery vessel.

Once the rocket has landed, the command vessel will coordinate with the recovery vessel to safely transport the rocket back to port.

The design was developed through the Space Strategy Fund at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

This marks the first time that ClassNK has granted AiP for a space-related system involving a vessel.

NYK is aiming to demonstrate the system in fiscal year 2028.