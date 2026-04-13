NYK Employs 3D Technology to Design and Construct New CTVs

NYK has jointly implemented a crew transfer vessel (CTV) newbuilding project that applies 3D technology as a core platform throughout the design and construction process.

This project is being carried out in collaboration with Kosaba Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Smert Design Co., Ltd.

CTVs transporting crews to offshore wind farms must meet high standards of safety, operability, and maintenance and inspection efficiency. Consequently, the design and construction phases now demand a deeper and more comprehensive level of scrutiny.

Conventional design and construction methods based on 2D drawings have posed challenges in sharing design intent and managing design changes, often leading to rework and additional adjustments during construction. To address these challenges, NYK has embraced 3D technology as a key solution.

Design and Construction Utilizing 3D Technology

In designing the CTV, a full 3D model was used to examine the hull structure, equipment arrangement, and ease of operation and maintenance.

This enabled the project team to identify potential interferences between structural components and equipment at an early stage, improving the accuracy of layout planning and enabling design front-loading* that reduced design changes and rework during construction.

During the construction phase, the vessel was built using the design-stage 3D model. In addition, 3D scanning of the actual structure was conducted during construction to visualize deviations from the design data.

This approach enabled the identification of thermal deformation and assembly tolerances specific to aluminum twin-hull vessels (catamarans),** contributing to quality verification and improvement.

The project also developed 3D digital finished drawings that centrally manage specifications, drawings, construction comments, and measurement data linked to the 3D model.

By adopting the concept of a 3DA (3D annotated) model, the project transcends conventional 3D geometric representations. In this model, each component is enriched with relevant technical data and records, ranging from specifications and construction-related notes to measurement data, which are systematically annotated and linked to individual parts of the vessel.

By using the 3D model as an entry point, users can intuitively access related equipment and documentation, which is expected to improve efficiency in vessel management operations such as inspections and maintenance after the vessel enters service.

Vessel Specifications

Length overall: Approx. 28 meters

Breadth: Approx. 9 meters

Gross tonnage: Approx. 145 tons

Shipyard: Kosaba Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture)