NYK Launches Japan’s Offshore Wind Ship Management Firm

NYK and Akita Eisen KK have established a joint company Japan Offshore Support (JOS) to provide ship maintenance and management services for offshore wind power projects, as well as training and employment for seafarers

By actively recruiting local talent, JOS will contribute to the development of offshore wind power projects and the revitalization of the local community in Akita Prefecture.

JOS will be mainly responsible for the maintenance and management of crew transfer vessels (CTV) for offshore wind power generation.

“By leveraging the experience of operating ships at Ishikari Bay New Port in the offshore shipping and offshore wind power businesses, the knowledge gained from Northern Offshore Services (a collaborative partner for CTVs), and the foundation and know-how of Akita Eisen KK as a local company, we will provide safe, efficient, high-quality services on an ongoing basis and contribute to the stable supply of electricity from offshore wind power generation in Japan,” NYK said.

NYK signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Akita Prefecture in 2022 and is working with the prefecture in a wide range of fields, including the promotion of renewable energy projects and the development of related human resources.