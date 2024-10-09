NYK Opens Future Fuels Engine Facility

On October 1, 2024, NYK began operation of a test engine facility in Chiba Prefecture to evaluate the safety of new fuels.

The introduction of new marine fuels used to necessitate testing and analysis at external engine facilities, in addition to trial operations, all of which would require about two years to complete. Shortening this period and reducing the cost of testing have been key to meeting the increasing demand for new fuels, such as biofuels, and satisfying the environmental regulatory measures of various countries. Using NYK’s own test engine to conduct stress tests allows the company to eliminate the need for trial operations and aim for practical use within a period of three months.

Utilizing the engine operation and fuel-oil analysis technologies of NYK Group companies Boltech Co. Ltd. and Nippon Yuka Kogyo Co. Ltd. allows NYK to verify the potential of various new marine fuels and accelerate their practical application and commercialization.







