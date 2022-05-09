NYK Rescues 11 Crew Members from Vessel in Distress Off Sri Lanka

Japanese shipping company NYK Group's heavy lift vessel Katori saved 11 crew members from a vessel in distress off Sri Lanka on April 27.

NYK said that the 138 meters long Katori, owned by its affiliate NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. (NBP), received a distress call while sailing from Genoa, Italy, to Singapore.

Port authority of Colombo, Sri Lanka, sent a call at around 20:20 on April 27 to rescue crew members of a vessel in distress drifting off the coast of Sri Lanka due to engine trouble.

The 11 rescued crew members were in good health and were transferred to a rescue boat at around 22:00 on the same day, NYK said.