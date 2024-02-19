NYK and Stolt Tankers to Build Six Multi-Purpose Chemical Tankers

NYK Stolt Tankers, a joint venture between NYK and Dutch company Stolt Tankers, has signed a contract with Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard in China to build six parcel chemical tankers.

The contract will strengthen NYK’s chemical tanker business, for which demand is expected to grow steadily, and deepen the partnership with Stolt Tankers, a leading player in the industry, the company said.

Parel tankers are multi-purpose chemical tankers can carry various cargo, including chemical products, animal and vegetable oils.

The six vessels ordered on February 5, 2024, are large chemical tankers, each having a deadweight capacity of 38,000 tons and equipped with stainless steel cargo holds capable of transporting various chemical products.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2029 and will be deployed in the chemical tanker pool operated by Stolt Tankers.

“By replacing the vessels with more fuel-efficient ones, we can provide stable transportation services to our customers while promoting low-carbon transportation. The cooperation of concerned parties for the completion of vessels is needed, and I am confident that the teams of Stolt Tankers, NYK, and Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard will be able to accomplish this task,” said Hironobu Watanabe, NYK Line Managing Executive Officer.