Saturday, February 17, 2024
NYK and Stolt Tankers Commemorate 30th Anniversary

February 1, 2024

From left, Yuji Nishijima, Executive Officer, NYK; Bjarke Nissen, Managing Director, Stolt Tankers; Masahito Hirano, Director, ENEOS Ocean Corporation (Source: NYK)

On January 17, the NYK Group and Stolt Tankers held a ceremony in Singapore to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the start of the companies’ parcel chemical tanker joint venture in Asia and the Pacific.

A parcel tanker is a multipurpose chemical tanker capable of carrying many types of cargo, including chemical products, kinetic vegetable oil, etc.

The ceremony was attended by Yuji Nishijima, executive officer of NYK; Bjarke Nissen, managing director of Stolt Tankers; and Masahito Hirano, director of ENEOS Ocean Corporation.

The NYK Group, Stolt Tankers, and ENEOS Ocean launched a new chemical tanker pool business in October 2023. The NYK Group aims to strengthen the 30-year chemical tanker business with Stolt Tankers and provide high-quality transportation services with a competitive fleet of vessels within the Asia–Pacific region.

Stolt Tankers claims to have the world’s largest fleet of chemical tankers.

