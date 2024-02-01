NYK and Stolt Tankers Commemorate 30th Anniversary

On January 17, the NYK Group and Stolt Tankers held a ceremony in Singapore to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the start of the companies’ parcel chemical tanker joint venture in Asia and the Pacific.

A parcel tanker is a multipurpose chemical tanker capable of carrying many types of cargo, including chemical products, kinetic vegetable oil, etc.

The ceremony was attended by Yuji Nishijima, executive officer of NYK; Bjarke Nissen, managing director of Stolt Tankers; and Masahito Hirano, director of ENEOS Ocean Corporation.

The NYK Group, Stolt Tankers, and ENEOS Ocean launched a new chemical tanker pool business in October 2023. The NYK Group aims to strengthen the 30-year chemical tanker business with Stolt Tankers and provide high-quality transportation services with a competitive fleet of vessels within the Asia–Pacific region.

Stolt Tankers claims to have the world’s largest fleet of chemical tankers.



