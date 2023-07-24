NYK Takes Delivery of Fifth LNG-Fueled Car Carrier

On July 24, Freesia Leader, the fifth LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) operated by NYK, arrived at the port of Nagoya for a commemorative delivery ceremony.

After arriving at the Port of Nagoya, the vessel received LNG fuel from Kaguya, an LNG-bunkering ship operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation, a joint venture owned by NYK and other companies.

The 200-meter, 71,846GT Freesia Leader can carry 7,000 units and will be engaged in the transportation of finished vehicles for the Toyota Motor Corporation and other customers seeking to reduce their environmental impact in logistics.

The ship is the third of four LNG-fueled PCTCs constructed by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing).

The new PCTC was named after the freesia flower in the hope of realizing and passing on a prosperous global environment through eco-friendly transportation.



