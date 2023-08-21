NYK Tests Biofuels on Australian Voyage

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), NYK Group’s Asahi Shipping, and Kobe Steel have announced a successful trial run of biofuels on a voyage between Japan and Australia.

The companies supplied biofuel via ship-to-ship transfer to the bulk carrier Sunrise Serenity at the port of Kobe in Japan. The vessel was supplied with biofuel by Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuels Corporation and then sailed to the port of Newcastle, Australia.

The vessel is operated and managed by Asahi Shipping and jointly owned by NYK and Asahi Shipping.

The three companies expect the test voyage will contribute to expanding the biofuel supply chain in the Japan’s Kansai and Setouchi areas.

Previously, on June 22, NYK supplied biodiesel fuel at Kinuura port (Aichi Prefecture) to the wood-chip carrier Daio Austral, which transports wood chips for Daio Paper Corporation. This was the first oceangoing vessel operated by NYK to receive biodiesel fuel in Japan. The ship then made a test voyage to Cai Lan port in Vietnam. Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuel Corporation also supplied the biofuel for this voyage.

From fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2022, NYK has successfully conducted test voyages using biofuels on seven oceangoing vessels, mainly bulk carriers and two tugboats. In fiscal 2023, the NYK Group aims to conduct test voyages on multiple ships.

NYK has a long-term goal to reduce GHG emissions in its oceangoing businesses to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Asahi Shipping aims to decarbonize marine transport in its supply chain, and Kobe Steel aims for a sustainable society through integrated efforts to promote a low-carbon, recycling-based society.



