Southern Ace, a wood-chip carrier operated by NYK, spotted a woman in distress on the sea surface near the Philippines at around 17:45 (local time) on July 5 while sailing from Albany, Australia, to Niigata, Japan.

After notifying the Philippine Coast Guard, the vessel rescued the person and handed her over to the coast guard at 21:00 on the same day.

Captain Rex D. Lumosbog led the rescue by Southern Ace.