Oakland Port Appoints McKenney COO

Port of Oakland has appointed veteran aviation executive Kristi McKenney as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Executive Director Danny Wan announced the appointment today after the Port’s governing Board created the new position last month. Ms. McKenney had been serving as Assistant Director of Aviation at the Port’s Oakland International Airport.

“I’m grateful to the Board for establishing the COO position and pleased that Kristi is joining our executive team,” said Wan. “We’re developing an ambitious growth strategy for the Port and she’ll be instrumental in advancing it.”

Wan said McKenney would manage Port operations. She’ll also oversee Port compliance with Board policies and government regulations, he added.

McKenney would manage the following departments: Engineering Services; Environmental Programs and Planning; Utilities; and Information Technology.

McKenney joined the Port in 1994 as an Environmental Planner. She became Assistant Director of Aviation in 2014.

McKenney is a graduate of San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics and of the University of California, Berkeley with a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering. She is a resident of Oakland.