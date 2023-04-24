Ocean Albatros, Sixth Infinity Class Ship, Delivered to SunStone

Expedition cruise company SunStone Maritime Group A/S recently received its sixth Infinity class vessel, the Ocean Albatros. Final documents

were signed on Thursday, April 20, completing delivery of the vessel from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China, to the SunStone companies. The ship will be on a year-round charter to Albatros Expeditions.

Infinity Class Vessels are 104 m long and 18 m wide, with a draft of 5.1 m. They feature a passenger capacity between 130 and 200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The vessels feature the X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions, and they are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6, and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning, and Zero Speed Stabilizers.

Six Infinity Class new builds have now been delivered:

Greg Mortimer Ocean Explorer Ocean Victory Sylvia Earle Ocean Odyssey, and now Ocean Albatros

The seventh and final Infinity Class vessel will be delivered in 2025.

Image courtesy SunStone Maritime Group A/S