Ocean Winds Lines Up Cadeler’s Vessel for Work at Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has signed a vessel reservation agreement with Ocean Winds for the installation of the wind turbine generators at BC-Wind offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The potential value of the contract to be negotiated during the pendency of the agreement is estimated to be between $49 million and $58 million.

Under the vessel reservation agreement, Cadeler scope covers installation and transportation of around 30 wind turbines at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm.

Cadeler plans to deploy one of its O-class vessels, with the project scheduled to be completed in 2028.

Cadeler and Ocean Winds have worked together previously, most recently on the Moray West offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland, but this project marks the first time that the two companies have entered into a direct contractual relationship.

BC-Wind is an offshore wind farm with a capacity of up to 500 MW. It is located approximately 23 km from the Polish coastline, north of the Pomeranian Voivoideship.

“We are happy to embark on a new partnership with Ocean Winds, leveraging our expertise and resources to further strengthening our Polish pipeline. Poland has become a significant player in the offshore wind market, and we look forward to once again be working in the Baltic Sea contributing to the development of offshore wind energy in the region,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

In October 2024, Cadeler signed firm contracts with Equinor and Polenergia joint ventures for the installation of two offshore wind farms, Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, in the Polish Baltic Sea, with operations scheduled to begin in 2027.

Earlier that year, Cadeler inked a contract with Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna for the transport and installation of SiemensGamesa 14 MW wind turbines at Baltica 2, part of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

In July 2023, Cadeler secured work with Baltic Power for the installation of 76 Vestas 15 MW offshore wind turbines at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm. Installation work is to commence in 2025, with the 1.2 GW wind farm expected to be completed in 2026.