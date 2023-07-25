Marine Link
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
OceanPact Buys Two AHTS Vessels from Akastor's DDW Offshore

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 25, 2023

Credit: Akastor

Brazilian offshore support vessel service company OceanPact has acquired two AHTS vessels, Skandi Saigon and Skandi Pacific, from Akastor's subsidiary DDW Offshore.

OceanPact chartered the two vessels in March 2021 to support Petrobras' operations, with OceanPact having a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat term.

"Following the expiry of the charter period, both vessels are now sold to OceanPact for the agreed cash payment of USD 18 million for both vessels, of which 50% will be shared with the DDW Offshore lenders in accordance with the profit split agreement that was part of the DDW Offshore restructuring completed in October 2020. The remaining part of the sales proceeds will go to reduce net debt in DDW Offshore, Norway-based Akastor said Monday.

