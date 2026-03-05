OceanPact-CBO Merger to Form 73-Vessel Fleet

Brazilian firms OceanPact and CBO have announced plans to combine their businesses, creating what the companies described as the country’s most comprehensive integrated fleet and services platform for the offshore sector.

The transaction will be implemented through the incorporation of CBO’s holding company into OceanPact, according to a regulatory filing. Completion of the deal is subject to approval by Brazil’s antitrust regulator CADE and other customary conditions, including approval by shareholders and consent from creditors.

Once completed, the combined company will operate a fleet of 73 vessels and is expected to generate annual revenue of more than $778 million, with a backlog of about $2.7 billion.

The companies said the combination is based on four strategic pillars: stronger cash generation and dividend potential, expanded operating capacity through a larger asset base, value creation through operational and commercial synergies, and fleet complementarity aimed at improving vessel allocation, reducing the average fleet age and diversifying the client base.

“We are bringing together complementary fleets, teams and capabilities, gaining flexibility to execute contracts, improve vessel allocation, capture efficiencies and expand our ability to compete in larger and more technically demanding projects. Additionally, new opportunities will be unlocked for the Services Segment such as subsea operations, decommissioning and environmental projects,” said Flavio Andrade, OceanPact’s CEO and founder.

“This is a favorable moment for the two companies to join forces, expand operating capabilities, integrate fleets and strengthen structures to support our clients’ oil & gas production growth plans. This move allows us to generate even greater value for clients, employees, shareholders and the broader business ecosystem around us,” added Marcos Tinti, CEO of CBO Group.

The combined company will be led by Flavio Andrade as CEO and Eduardo de Toledo as CFO. Marcos Tinti will serve as Vice President for the Vessels Segment, while Haroldo Solberg will oversee integration.

The board of directors will consist of seven members, including three independent directors. Luís Araujo, one of the independent directors, will serve as chair.