Marine Link
Friday, October 6, 2017

MMPAC October 2017 Meeting Set

October 6, 2017

The Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (MERPAC) and its working groups are scheduled to meet October 26-27, 2017, at United States Coast Guard National Maritime Center in Martinsburg, WV.

 

Although the meetings are open to the public, attendees must pre-register to be admitted. Additional details about the location, point of contact, how to submit comments, and the agenda can be found in the Federal Register in notice document 82 FR 44433, published on September 22, 2017

