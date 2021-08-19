OFCO Buys Seven Offshore Support Vessels

Offshore Support and Logistics Services Company (OFCO – Offshore International), the integrated maritime logistics service provider that is jointly owned by Allianz Marine & Logistics Services (AMLS) and SAFEEN, Abu Dhabi Ports’ marine services arm, announced it has acquired seven offshore support vessels, including four anchor handling tugs, a 65-meter landing craft, as well as a supply ship and multipurpose safety standby vessel.

Officially launched in January 2021, OFCO provides onshore and offshore integrated logistics solutions, and subsea services. Combined with a fully operational offshore supply land base, OFCO’s fleet expansion marks Abu Dhabi Ports’ venture into the field of regional and international offshore logistics.

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports, Acting Head of Maritime Cluster, and Chairman of OFCO, said, “With the acquisition of diversified and ultra-modern support vessels as part of our ever-expanding offshore marine services fleet, Abu Dhabi Ports is rapidly taking its strategic move into offshore logistics to new heights, while simultaneously cementing its role as the preferred maritime services provider in the Middle East and beyond.

“We will continue to explore other potential vessel acquisitions and other related expansion opportunities in an effort to broaden our overall service capabilities, and to ensure we are well-positioned to satisfy the increasingly complex needs of the offshore market for years to come.”

Ahmed Khalil, General Manager, Allianz Middle East Ship Management, said, “The expansion of OFCO’s offshore marine service fleet has greatly enhanced the organization’s capabilities in meeting the ever-evolving demands of the region’s offshore energy market.

“We aim to continue developing our unique offering incorporating not only the latest in support vessel design, the highest industry best practices and innovations, but we also strive to embrace new capabilities that will enable us to serve the end-to-end logistical needs of customers in other expanding industries.”

Friedrich Portner, General Manager, OFCO said, “In a short time since the inception of the organization, we have been able to swiftly expand the size of our standing fleet and placed ourselves in a position where we can serve large-scale and complex offshore operations.

“Extending our capacity to deliver integrated logistical solutions to customers seeking premium offshore services in the GCC, the new additions to our fleet have reinforced our capabilities in supporting vessels carrying specialized cargo for the oil and gas sector.”