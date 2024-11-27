Offord Named Chief Executive UK P&I Club Singapore Branch

The UK P&I Club appointed Richard Offord as the new Chief Executive of the Club’s Singapore Branch. Richard will replace Yiah Soon Ng (YS) on December 1, 2024, as YS will retire after leading the Singapore office for more than 27 years. Offord joins the office from his previous position in London and will report to the Club’s Regional Director for Asia, Andrew Jones.

Richard joined Thomas Miller in 1997 and, most recently, held the position of Claims Director, with a particular focus on ICA claims and Charterers’ cover, advising the Club’s Members on cover for various types of contracts including COUs and IMO 2020.

YS joined Thomas Miller (S.E. Asia) Pty Ltd in 1997 as claims manager for both the TT Club and the UK P&I Club’s Singapore Branch. In 2009, YS was appointed as Chief Executive of the Branch, before also being appointed as Chief Executive for the TT Club’s Singapore Branch in 2017. He has held the role of General Manager of the Thomas Miller Singapore office since 2009.