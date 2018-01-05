L&T Bags Offshore Contract from ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has signed an offshore contract for ‘Bassein Development 3 Well Platform & Pipeline Project’ with Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Larsen and Toubro stated in a stock exchange announcement that the contract is valued at approximately 1,483 crores (approximately 229 Million USD).

The order, won against International Competitive Bidding, encompasses ‘EPCIC’ – Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning - for the project. The EPCIC scope of the project includes three new wellhead platforms, 23- kilometer subsea pipeline, composite subsea power cable, clamp-on works on an existing platform and modification work on nine existing platforms in the western offshore basin in India

The project, part of ONGC’s strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks namely B-147, BSE-11 and NBP-E under ‘Bassein Development 3 Well Platform Project’, is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.

L&T has been serving the upstream hydrocarbon sector since the early ’90s. This contract reiterates the long-term association of L&T with ONGC in the development of offshore fields in India. The Company’s offshore track record includes successful completion of several challenging projects for domestic and international clients.

LTHE provides complete ‘EPCIC’ solutions for the offshore oil & gas industry combining customized engineering, procurement, fast-track project management and world-class fabrication and sea installation capabilities meeting stringent timelines, conforming to international safety standards.