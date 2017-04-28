BW Offshore to get FPSO from Keppe

Keppel Shipyard Ltd (Keppel Shipyard), is on track to deliver a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to BW Catcher Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BW Offshore.

When completed BW Catcher will be on a 7-year fixed term and 18 years of options contract with Premier Oil and will be deployed to the Catcher Field located in Central North Sea, UK. Keppel Shipyard's work scope on the FPSO include the installation and integration of topside modules. BW Catcher is scheduled for sailaway from the shipyard in the next few months and is on track to achieve its first oil in 2017.

"Having worked together on 11 other projects previously, Keppel has proven to be a reliable partner," said Carl Arnet, CEO, BW Offshore. "I would like to thank the project teams from BW Offshore and Keppel for the excellent work on this project. We are looking forward to the final completion to our expectations. We are confident that the FPSO will perform well in the Catcher Field and bolster the oil output in the North Sea."

BW Catcher has an oil storage capacity of 650,000 barrels, with a processing capacity of 60,000 barrels per day. It has a design life of 20 years without dry docking and will be moored using a Submerged Turret Production at an average water depth of 90m.