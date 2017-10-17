DNV GL, Taiwan Pact for Offshore Wind

DNV GL, the world’s largest resource of independent energy experts and certification body, has signed an agreement with leading Taiwanese stakeholders to collaborate on offshore wind testing and certification to drive the expansion and facilitate the development of offshore wind in Taiwan.

The regulations for certification will be headed by the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection since it has been designated by the highest authority in Taiwan.

Taiwan is one of the rising offshore wind markets in the world. With its long-term visibility in terms of policy, financial support and development, Taiwan is Asia’s second biggest offshore wind market after China.

DNV GL’s Energy Transition Outlook report forecasts that Asia will become the leading global offshore market, taking over from Europe, with 33% of global capacity to be installed in China alone by 2050. Installation rates for offshore wind in nascent markets such as Asia depend on rapid development of the supply chains and enabling regulatory processes. As the focus moves from Northern Europe to other emerging regions, it is essential that the industry learns from experience in mature markets and does not repeat mistakes.

Aim of the initiative with Taiwan’s emerging offshore wind industry is to facilitate the knowledge transfer and technical cooperation, enabling future offshore wind leaders to build on the experience from mature markets.

The participating stakeholders who signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the witness of Dr Ming-Jong Liou Director-General of Bureau of Standards Metrology and Inspection Ministry of Economic Affairs, (BSMI, MOEA) R.O.C. (Taiwan) are (in alphabetical order):

CR Classification Society

Electronics Testing Center Taiwan

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre

Taiwan Electronic Research and Testing Center

Taiwan Institute of Economic Research

“Local knowledge from our MoU partners combined with the broad experience in offshore wind from DNV GL, will help the industry to accelerate the country’s offshore wind targets and make offshore wind in Taiwan a reality soon”, says Kim Mørk, Executive Vice President Renewables Certification at DNV GL. “As a certification body we have been involved in more than 75% of all offshore wind farms globally, giving us a comprehensive industry insight and knowledge based on experience from the world’s leading offshore wind markets.”