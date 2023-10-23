Offshore Wind: Newly Formed Consortium Orders Two CSOVs from VARD

The Windward Offshore consortium said Monday it had ordered two state-of-the-art Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) from VARD to "establish a sturdy basis for its maritime asset services focusing on bolstering the burgeoning offshore wind industry."

Winward Offshore is a consortium currently under establishment and is led by SeaRenergy Group in collaboration with Blue Star Group, Diana Shipping Inc., and SeraVerse GmbH.

"Windward Offshore will play a key role in the energy transition by providing integrated offshore wind service solutions. The CSOVs act as the centerpiece for servicing wind farms during the critical commissioning phase, encapsulating the consortium's strategy of delivering integrated solutions through a combination of vessels, engineering, maintenance, and operation services," the company said.

"Due to recent political changes, there is an increasing need for investment in offshore wind infrastructure. While the changes in the political framework have fostered the entry of new developers into the offshore wind market, the investment activities in the Offshore Wind infrastructure are still by far too low," the company added.

The vessel

As for the CSOV desing, Vard describes the VARD 4 19 design is a all-round platform for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability.

The 87.5-meter vessels have a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. To achieve energy-efficient and smart operations at sea, with the goal of reducing fuel consumption, the vessels will be outfitted with a comprehensive SeaQ package from Vard Electro that includes systems and solutions for Power, Control, Bridge, and Communication. The vessels are also prepared for operation on green methanol. The CSOVs will have an accommodation for 120 persons on board.

"We are proud that Windward Offshore/SeaRenergy chose VARD as their partner when deciding to enter the CSOV/SOV market. VARD enables sustainable business at sea and aims to lead the green and technological transition in maritime operations. This partnership with ASSC/SeaRenergy shows that we are on our way to achieve these goals. We welcome Windward Offshore/SeaRenergy into the offshore and specialized vessels market and thank them for the opportunity. We look forward to continuous collaboration," says Alberto Maestrini, CEO in VARD.

The Group’s subsidiary, Vard Electro, is also involved in the project through deliveries of SeaQ equipment and solutions. Vard Interiors is delivering HVAC-R and interior concepts.

The vessels are designed by Vard Design in Ålesund Norway. The first hull will be built in one of VARD’s shipyards in Romania, while the final outfitting, commissioning, and delivery will be carried out by one of VARD’s shipyards in Norway. The second hull will be built in Vietnam.

The first hybrid CSOV for Windward Offshore/SeaRenergy is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2025.





Technical specifications:

• Length of 87.5 meters and beam of 19.5 meters

• Height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system

• Height-adjustable boat landing system

• Battery hybrid system

• Prepared for operation on green methanol





“The Rickmers family has now decided to -again- actively support the energy transition and be a first mover to ensure availability of attractive vessel capacity in 2025 and beyond, when the wind farm projects currently under planning and permitting will be installed and commissioned,”, Clasen Rickmers, owner of SeaRenergy and The Asian Spirit Steamship Company GmbH & Cie. KG says. “I am proud to be able to manage the transition of our fleet together with the partners in WINDWARD. I am convinced of the potential of this investment and cannot emphasize enough that this strategic move enables us to provide customers and partners with state-of-the-art and future-proof offshore wind tonnage”.

Dr. Benjamin Vordemfelde, CEO of SeaRenergy, states: "Our alliance in Windward Offshore, bolstered by VARD's technical proficiency and the consortium's maritime mastery combined with SeaRenergy’ s 13 years of providing comprehensive services to the Offshore Wind industry expertise will set a new standard in the provision of offshore wind service tonnage. The CSOVs exemplify our united dedication to sustainable offshore wind infrastructure based on experience and innovation. "

The endeavor seeks to form a fleet of offshore wind service ships, starting with the CSOVs, to meet the global need for offshore wind energy.

"Europe, a leader in wind farm installations, aims to elevate its offshore wind capacity currently at 30 GW with an additional 9 GW in development. The official targets of European countries amount to approximately 163 GW by 2030, displaying a significant commitment to advancing the offshore wind sector. The consortium's strategy aligns perfectly with market dynamics and the urgent need for dependable renewable infrastructure service partners to support these ambitious energy transition goals," the consortium said.

"This joint venture aligns with Blue Star Group’s goals and leverages maritime excellence to offer unbeatable offshore wind service solutions," says Christoph Gleck-Schlich, CEO of Blue Star Group.

"We are excited to announce our entry into a new sector of the shipping industry through a strategic partnership involving the acquisition of two CSOV vessels. We view this investment as another attestation to our commitment for a greener and more sustainable future. Together with our esteemed partners, we embark on an exciting journey that should contribute to a cleaner and more eco-friendly world" stated Semiramis Paliou, Director and CEO of Diana Shipping Inc.

"This venture is a prime investment opportunity in the burgeoning offshore wind sector, showcasing the type of strategic partnerships essential for advancing renewable energy infrastructure," affirms Philipp Haindl, owner of Serafin and SeraVerse.

The initial CSOV, created specifically for proficient and sustainable support operations for offshore wind farms, is set to be delivered in 2025. These vessels will play a key role in the joint venture's long-term plan to assist energy companies in establishing and maintaining offshore wind parks, resulting in a stronger and more environmentally friendly energy supply, the company said.