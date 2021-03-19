Offshore Wind Webinar: A Look Into the Emerging US Market
Join speakers from ABB, Lloyd’s Register, Equinor and World Energy Reports as we explore why 2021 is the year for offshore wind in the United States.
WHEN: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 11 a.m. EDT (US).
From eight turbines for 42MW of capacity at the end of 2020, 2021 will be the year when northeast and mid-Atlantic offshore wind projects start to receive construction and operations clearance to deliver a pipeline of projects set to meet state procurement targets of 31GW by 2035. Ports, fabricators, component manufacturers, vessel operators, engineering firms and lenders will benefit from the $87 billion capex and a $2.8 billion annual opex opportunity. The Great Lakes and the Pacific Coast will make advances.
PRESENTERS:
- Dave Lee - Senior Account Manager, New Build, ABB Marine & Ports
- Philip Lewis - Director of Research, World Energy Reports
- Julia Bovey - Director, External Affairs, Equinor Wind US
- Chris Pfisterer - Vice President, Energy Transition & Integration, Lloyd's Register, Marine & Offshore
Moderated by Greg Trauthwein, Editor and Associate Publisher, Offshore Engineer and Maritime Reporter & Engineering News magazines.