Ofiniti Acquires Teqplay to Expand Maritime Fuel Operations Platform

Ofiniti has acquired maritime intelligence company Teqplay, expanding its maritime fuel operations platform with vessel tracking, port-call analytics and operational intelligence capabilities.

The acquisition broadens Ofiniti's offering beyond scheduling, operational coordination and digital documentation into real-time operational intelligence, providing customers with a combined view of vessel movements and fuel delivery operations.

Ofiniti said its platform processed more than 25,000 bunker operations in 2025, including 500,000 metric tonnes of alternative fuels. The company said alternative fuel volumes are expected to increase tenfold in 2026. In Singapore, Ofiniti said it holds about 40% of the digital bunkering market.

Founded in Rotterdam in 2015 by Léon Gommans and Richard van Klaveren, Teqplay develops maritime digital twins based on vessel tracking, weather and port data. The company tracks vessel and cargo movements across 490 ports in 90 countries.

According to Ofiniti, integrating Teqplay's technology will add real-time vessel visibility, port-call analytics and benchmarking capabilities to bunker operations recorded on its platform. The company said the combined platform will also incorporate AI-driven decision-support tools and data connectivity features designed to integrate with customer systems.

As part of the transaction, Teqplay co-founder Léon Gommans will join Ofiniti as Senior Vice President Partnerships, while co-founder Richard van Klaveren will become Director of Product & Data.

Ofiniti was established within DNV and became an independent company in 2024. The company acquired Singapore-based Angsana Technology in 2025 and completed a $6.8 million growth funding round in March 2026.

According to Ofiniti, the Teqplay acquisition triples its customer base, establishes its first office in the Netherlands and adds a U.S. customer base that includes the Port of Corpus Christi.